Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.54 N/A -1.50 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.29 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 64.57% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $23.5. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 6.08% and its average target price is $15. Based on the results delivered earlier, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.