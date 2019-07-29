Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.94 N/A -1.15 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 56.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 23.1%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.