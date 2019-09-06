Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is a contrast between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.94 N/A -1.50 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 141.62 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.