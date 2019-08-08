Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 77.18 N/A -1.50 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.84 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 79.94% at a $23.5 consensus price target. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 337.16% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 72.4%. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.