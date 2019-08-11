Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 72.42 N/A -1.50 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.55% and an $23.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,053.18% and its consensus target price is $6. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.