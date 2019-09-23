Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) Reaches $15.39 After 7.00% Up Move; Shorts at PGS ASA ORDINARY SHARES (PGEJF) Raised By 55.13%

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.20% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 156,003 shares traded or 221.80% up from the average. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $378.05M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $16.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HARP worth $26.46M more.

PGS ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) had an increase of 55.13% in short interest. PGEJF’s SI was 4.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.13% from 2.79M shares previously. It closed at $1.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides a range of seismic and reservoir services worldwide. The company has market cap of $525.03 million. It operates in four business areas: Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging & Engineering. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation of seismic data to gas and oil companies.

Analysts await Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to report earnings on November, 4. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.