Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) EPS Estimated At $-0.65; Last Week Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Coverage

Analysts expect Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.92 EPS previously, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -29.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1,045 shares traded. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Laredo Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by M Partners. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Societe Generale. See Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) latest ratings:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $365.51 million. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC.

Among 2 analysts covering Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harpoon Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 2.44M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Invest Management Gru has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 359,190 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 194,580 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.77 million shares. Parkside Bankshares & reported 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 429,230 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 295,579 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 805,615 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co owns 4.52 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 564,835 shares. Sg Americas Limited stated it has 0.04% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 1 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc holds 377,996 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 81,851 shares or 0% of the stock. 447,974 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $593.40 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 2.65 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

