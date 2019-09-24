Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 84.43 N/A -1.50 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a -1.42% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 34.5%. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.