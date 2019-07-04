Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparing side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 74.02 N/A -1.15 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 82.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.