Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparing side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.66 N/A -1.50 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1310.44 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.