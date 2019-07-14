Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparison side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.83 N/A -1.15 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.71 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a 56.98% upside potential and an average target price of $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 17%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance while Neuralstem Inc. has 43.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.