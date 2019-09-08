Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 86.14 N/A -1.50 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.