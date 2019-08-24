Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.53 N/A -1.50 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 77.49%. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 194.99% and its average price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.