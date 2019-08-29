Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Comparing side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.63 N/A -1.50 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 62.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.