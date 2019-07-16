Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparing side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 86.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1218.66 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a 56.67% upside potential and an average target price of $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.