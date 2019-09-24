Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.66 N/A -1.50 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average target price and a 14.39% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 39.1%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 32.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.