Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 55.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.89
|2.70
|2.86
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $24, suggesting a potential upside of 91.54%. The competitors have a potential upside of 139.13%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
