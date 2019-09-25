Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 57.5% respectively. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.