Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|83.81
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 57.5% respectively. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
