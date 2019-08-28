Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparison side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.54 N/A -1.50 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, and a 64.57% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.