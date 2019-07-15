Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.54 N/A -1.15 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 358.29 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a 56.67% upside potential and an average target price of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 13.8% respectively. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.