Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,346,733.67% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 629,813,371.13% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 12.8%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.