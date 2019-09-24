Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 16 41.12 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 31.4%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectis S.A. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.