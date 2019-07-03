Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Contrasting side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 72.53 N/A -1.15 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 85.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 0%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.