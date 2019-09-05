Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparison side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.94 N/A -1.50 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, ARCA biopharma Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 9.1%. Insiders held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.