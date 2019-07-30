Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.89 N/A -1.15 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.96 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, and a 56.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.6% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.