Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparing side by side

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.63 N/A -1.50 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 16.08 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.