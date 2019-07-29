Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.72 N/A -1.15 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 57.19%. Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 52.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 52.4%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.05% stronger performance.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.