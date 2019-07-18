Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) Analysts See $-0.65 EPS; Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Analysts expect Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.92 EPS previously, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -29.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 3,230 shares traded. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 36.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 34,597 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 59,632 shares with $2.46M value, down from 94,229 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 20.28M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Lc has 33,642 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mariner Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 324,248 shares. 518,841 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Bowling Port Mgmt Llc accumulated 7,194 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Co Nj holds 15,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co accumulated 11,518 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 218,226 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.65% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 28,715 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 217,609 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 3 shares stake.

Synovus Financial Corp increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 6,213 shares to 109,089 valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 3,229 shares and now owns 5,524 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Weakness in Memory Market Hit Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: I’m Calling The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harpoon Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.