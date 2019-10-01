Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Altria Group (MO) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to report $-0.56 EPS on November, 4.After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 40,391 shares traded. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altria Group Inc (MO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 485 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 542 sold and decreased holdings in Altria Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.15 billion shares, down from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Altria Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 22 to 10 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 78 Reduced: 464 Increased: 382 New Position: 103.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $326.46 million. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.69 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. for 14.49 million shares. Knoll Capital Management Lp owns 90,000 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbo & Co Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 279,938 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.64% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.05 million shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.