Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Position Raised by Ruffer Llp; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position by $2.50 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. It closed at $3.31 lastly. It is down 43.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Operational Update For The Nine Months And Quarter Ended 31 March 2018; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING 2 EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED AT JOEL MINE; 26/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – TWO EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED IN A SEISMIC RELATED FALL OF GROUND INCIDENT AT ITS JOEL MINE NEAR WELKOM IN FREE STATE; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – UPDATED WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Net Present Value at Wafi-Golpu +33% to $2.6B; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – STUDY FINDINGS LOWEST DECILE C1 COST COPPER PRODUCTION OF US$0.26/LB; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 189,964 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 131,129 shares to 10,932 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Lc accumulated 38,687 shares. Tiemann Ltd Liability stated it has 4,600 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 393,515 shares stake. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Reilly Finance Advsrs reported 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,720 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 649,212 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 68,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 61,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 1.04 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 281,935 shares. 52,680 are held by Lazard Asset Limited Co.