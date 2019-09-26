Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Position Held by Ruffer Llp; Scharf Investments Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 354,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.145. About 306,857 shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – HARMONY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FY18 GROUP PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.1MOZ; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – STUDY FINDINGS LOWEST DECILE C1 COST COPPER PRODUCTION OF US$0.26/LB; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Raises FY Gold Production Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 3Q Gold Production at 256 660 Oz; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining: New Study Increases Production Forecast at Wafi-Golpu

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 284,747 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 33,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 245,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.89M shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc invested 2.6% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com invested 0.88% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co reported 22,553 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 20,383 were accumulated by City Fl. Creative Planning stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec Inc stated it has 344,621 shares. Westwood Holding Gp Inc invested in 1.23% or 2.07 million shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 325,554 shares. Pentwater Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Da Davidson And has 389,969 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,748 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,157 shares. 13,103 were reported by Shufro Rose & Limited Liability. Waters Parkerson Lc owns 329,754 shares.

