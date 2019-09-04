Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -1.27 beta means Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s volatility is 227.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Vista Gold Corp. has beta of -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Vista Gold Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 30.9%. Insiders owned 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was less bullish than Vista Gold Corp.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.