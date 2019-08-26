Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Reaches $3.63 52-Week High; Union Bankshares (UNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.88

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 8 trimmed and sold stakes in Union Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 695,680 shares, down from 702,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Union Bankshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.78 target or 4.00% above today’s $3.63 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.94B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $3.78 price target is reached, the company will be worth $77.64 million more. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 2.02 million shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Gold Mining Companies Settle Silicosis Litigation; 17/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – ONE EMPLOYEE WAS FATALLY INJURED IN SHAFT ORE PASS INCIDENT AND SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES AT MOAB KHOTSONG MINE NEAR ORKNEY; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 4Q of 2018 Will Be boosted by Inclusion of Moab Khotsong; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO – WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS LIFE OF MINE (LOM) OF ABOUT 28 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD REPORTS FATALITY AT JOEL; 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – AGREEMENT WITH OCCUPATIONAL LUNG DISEASE WORKING GROUP IS STILL SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY HIGH COURT; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 3Q Gold Production at 256 660 Oz; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Appendix To The Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm also explores for copper and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface activities in South Africa.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares, Inc. for 54,023 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 19,390 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.11% invested in the company for 28,971 shares. The Vermont-based Community Financial Services Group Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,392 shares.

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $118.12 million. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and NOW accounts. It has a 17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; real estate, municipal and consumer loans, as well as residential and construction real estate loans.

The stock increased 3.04% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 321 shares traded. Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) has declined 36.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UNB News: 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q NET INCOME 421.8M DIRHAMS; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.2 BLN RUPEES TO NIRAV MODI FIRMS; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank Releases First Quarter Earnings and Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 25.83 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 56.68 BLN RUPEES VS 24.44 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 10.14 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED TO RAISE CAPITAL OF UP TO 68.50 BLN RUPEES IN FY 18-19 VIA PUBLIC ISSUE/QIP/PREFERENTIAL ALLOTTMENT TO INDIA GOVT; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA WILL RELEASE 2017 RESULTS AFTER APRIL 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS SLIPPAGES FOR MARCH QTR WAS 100.43 BLN RUPEES

