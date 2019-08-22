Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Reaches $3.33 52-Week High; Chemed (CHE) Has 1.11 Sentiment

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.63 target or 9.00% above today’s $3.33 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.78 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $3.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $160.47M more. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 1.28M shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – UPDATED WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining: New Study Increases Production Forecast at Wafi-Golpu; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – HARMONY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FY18 GROUP PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.1MOZ; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold, Other SA Miners Settle Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO – WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS LIFE OF MINE (LOM) OF ABOUT 28 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Raises FY Gold Production Guidance; 17/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – ONE EMPLOYEE WAS FATALLY INJURED IN SHAFT ORE PASS INCIDENT AND SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES AT MOAB KHOTSONG MINE NEAR ORKNEY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Initial Capex to Commerical Production Expected at $2.8B; 21/03/2018 – International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on March 22, 2018

Chemed Corp (CHE) investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 145 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 131 reduced and sold their holdings in Chemed Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 13.50 million shares, down from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chemed Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 107 Increased: 92 New Position: 53.

More notable recent Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westwater Resources and Synthesis Energy Systems among Energy/Materials gainers; Yuma Energy and Seadrill Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harmony Gold production, cash flows lifted by Moab Khotsong, Hidden Valley – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm also explores for copper and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface activities in South Africa.

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation for 433,539 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 253,071 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 2.52% invested in the company for 113,995 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,677 shares.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chemed declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chemed Corp (CHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roto-Rooter To Buy Assets of Its Largest Independent Franchise Operator – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $434.96. About 29,684 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.