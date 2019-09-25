Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Reaches $3.18 After 7.00% Down Move; Daktronics (DAKT) Shorts Raised By 7.56%

Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) had an increase of 7.56% in short interest. DAKT’s SI was 2.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.56% from 1.97 million shares previously. With 186,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s short sellers to cover DAKT’s short positions. The SI to Daktronics Inc’s float is 5.74%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 61,811 shares traded. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 24.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.175. About 4.28M shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD CEO PETER STEENKAMP COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – STUDY FINDINGS LOWEST DECILE C1 COST COPPER PRODUCTION OF US$0.26/LB; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold: Agreement Is Still Subject to Ratification by the High Court; 26/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fibria Celulose S.A., AAC, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Raises FY Gold Production Guidance; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENTThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.70B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $2.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HMY worth $119.00M less.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm also explores for copper and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface activities in South Africa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Daktronics, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gp holds 0% or 318,875 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) or 106,151 shares. Bard Associates Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 103,310 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 3,043 shares. Invesco Ltd has 307,710 shares. 7,085 are owned by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 15,976 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 40,000 shares. 324,731 are held by Lesa Sroufe &. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 194,870 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) or 6,309 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0% invested in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 183,389 shares.

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $338.71 million. It operates through five divisions: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. It has a 228.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

