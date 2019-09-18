Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Reaches $2.98 After 5.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Bullish HEICO (HEI)

Among 5 analysts covering Heico Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:HEI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Heico Corporation Common Stock has $17000 highest and $11200 lowest target. $157.40’s average target is 20.94% above currents $130.15 stock price. Heico Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HEI in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, August 29. Canaccord Genuity maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. See HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) latest ratings:

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.975. About 7.58M shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – STUDY FINDINGS LOWEST DECILE C1 COST COPPER PRODUCTION OF US$0.26/LB; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 4Q of 2018 Will Be boosted by Inclusion of Moab Khotsong; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Raises FY Gold Production Guidance; 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – GOLD MINING COMPANIES SETTLE SILICOSIS LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining and Other SA Miners Reach Agreement in Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – INVESTIGATION INTO ACCIDENT IS UNDERWAY; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – UPDATED WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 3Q Gold Production at 256 660 OzThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.62 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.83 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HMY worth $80.75 million less.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm also explores for copper and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface activities in South Africa.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 57.59 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity. Hildebrandt Mark H also bought $99,516 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares.

