Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Reaches $2.84 52-Week High; FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT ORDINARY SHARES (FNNCF) SI Increased By 4.62%

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.10 target or 9.00% above today’s $2.84 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.47B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $3.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $132.12 million more. The stock increased 6.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 10.87M shares traded or 71.84% up from the average. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining and Other SA Miners Reach Agreement in Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD CEO PETER STEENKAMP COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – TWO EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED IN A SEISMIC RELATED FALL OF GROUND INCIDENT AT ITS JOEL MINE NEAR WELKOM IN FREE STATE; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 3Q Gold Production at 256 660 Oz; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO – WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS NPV OF ABOUT US$2.6BLN AND IRR IN REAL TERMS OF ABOUT 18.2%; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold: Agreement Is Still Subject to Ratification by the High Court; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD REPORTS FATALITY AT JOEL; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Initial Capex to Commerical Production Expected at $2.8B

FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNNCF) had an increase of 4.62% in short interest. FNNCF’s SI was 353,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.62% from 337,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3534 days are for FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNNCF)’s short sellers to cover FNNCF’s short positions. It closed at $5.61 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm also explores for copper and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface activities in South Africa.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc. The company has market cap of $248.21 million. It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc. It has a 7.73 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada.