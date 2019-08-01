Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Reaches $2.45 52-Week High; Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 43 reduced and sold stock positions in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 6.32 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Virtus Investment Partners Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 2,330 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Friday, July 26 – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DNP Select Income Fund to Voluntarily Withdraw Secondary Exchange Listing – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, down 4.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.64 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $24.32 million for 7.72 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.63 actual earnings per share reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.13% negative EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for 300,791 shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 151,800 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 70,500 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.06% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,455 shares.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $751.20 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.