Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Comparison side by side

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Vista Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a beta of -1.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vista Gold Corp. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. Its rival Vista Gold Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Vista Gold Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Vista Gold Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s downside potential is -16.94% at a $2.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares and 30.9% of Vista Gold Corp. shares. 15.1% are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was less bullish than Vista Gold Corp.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited beats Vista Gold Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.