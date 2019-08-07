Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Comparing side by side

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current beta is -1.27 and it happens to be 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 0.2 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is $2.5, with potential downside of -15.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares and 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was less bullish than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.