Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.29% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.28% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.20% -13.30% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.57 2.63

$2.5 is the consensus target price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, with a potential upside of 1.21%. As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 154.96%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -4.14% -13.37% -17.35% -2.99% -14.74% -9.5% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited had bearish trend while Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a beta of -1.65 and its 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s competitors are 41.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.