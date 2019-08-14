Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Contrasting side by side

As Gold companies, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 B2Gold Corp. 3 2.98 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and B2Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and B2Gold Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and B2Gold Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 B2Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential downside is -15.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and B2Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of B2Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than B2Gold Corp.

Summary

B2Gold Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.