Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Both Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.62 N/A -0.21 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.54 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harmonic Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harmonic Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harmonic Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harmonic Inc. has a 16.45% upside potential and an average target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harmonic Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 26% respectively. About 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has 58.26% stronger performance while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -12.99% weaker performance.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.