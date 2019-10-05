Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) EPS Estimated At $0.18; MKS Instruments (MKSI) Sentiment Is 0.9

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $0.18 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 1,000.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. HLIT’s profit would be $16.38M giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Harmonic Inc.’s analysts see -357.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 365,746 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %)

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 118 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 131 sold and decreased their stakes in MKS Instruments Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 53.89 million shares, up from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MKS Instruments Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 97 Increased: 79 New Position: 39.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 23.6 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. for 103,000 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. owns 17,816 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.27% invested in the company for 105,100 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,849 shares.

The stock increased 3.70% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 283,579 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Six Mass. businesses make Fortuneâ€™s list of 100 fastest-growing companies – Boston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MKS Instruments Announces Mr. James A. Schreiner as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKSI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Increased 148% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $45.73M for 26.89 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.



Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $560.55 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.