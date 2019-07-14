Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Shorts at Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Lowered By 2.79%

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) had a decrease of 2.79% in short interest. CSOD’s SI was 1.06M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.79% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 577,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s short sellers to cover CSOD’s short positions. The SI to Cornerstone Ondemand Inc’s float is 2.07%. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 483,905 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $-0.10 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 1,100.00% from last quarter's $0.01 EPS.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. $1.14 million worth of stock was sold by Miller Adam L on Wednesday, January 23. Weiss Adam J. sold 2,000 shares worth $104,520. BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582 worth of stock.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $681.94 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.