Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Harmonic Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Harmonic Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Harmonic Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -3.70% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Harmonic Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Harmonic Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

With consensus price target of $6.92, Harmonic Inc. has a potential downside of -13.07%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 89.19%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Harmonic Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harmonic Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.79% -1.59% 4.51% -6.08% 48.27% 17.8% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Harmonic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Harmonic Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Harmonic Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. In other hand, Harmonic Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Harmonic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Harmonic Inc.’s peers beat Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.