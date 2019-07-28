Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Comparison side by side

Both Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.75 N/A -0.21 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.15 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harmonic Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Harmonic Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Iteris Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Harmonic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Iteris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Harmonic Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Harmonic Inc. is $6.92, with potential downside of -10.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harmonic Inc. and Iteris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 38%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Harmonic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Iteris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.79% -1.59% 4.51% -6.08% 48.27% 17.8% Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has weaker performance than Iteris Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.