Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Comparing side by side

Both Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 7 1.09 79.93M -0.21 0.00 Impinj Inc. 34 0.00 16.42M -1.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harmonic Inc. and Impinj Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harmonic Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 1,201,954,887.22% -8.4% -3.7% Impinj Inc. 47,677,119.63% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

Harmonic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Impinj Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harmonic Inc. and Impinj Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Harmonic Inc.’s upside potential is 44.69% at a $9 consensus price target. On the other hand, Impinj Inc.’s potential upside is 34.05% and its consensus price target is $40. The data provided earlier shows that Harmonic Inc. appears more favorable than Impinj Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares and 75.4% of Impinj Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Harmonic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Impinj Inc.

Summary

Harmonic Inc. beats Impinj Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.