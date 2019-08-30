Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.55 N/A -0.21 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.07 N/A 0.19 38.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harmonic Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harmonic Inc. and BlackBerry Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BlackBerry Limited’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Harmonic Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Harmonic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.40% and an $8 consensus target price. On the other hand, BlackBerry Limited’s potential upside is 36.69% and its consensus target price is $9.5. The information presented earlier suggests that BlackBerry Limited looks more robust than Harmonic Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harmonic Inc. and BlackBerry Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 56.6%. About 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.2% are BlackBerry Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67%

For the past year Harmonic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackBerry Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BlackBerry Limited beats Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.