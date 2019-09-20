Harmonic (HLIT) Valuation Rose While Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $16.48 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Upped Position by $1.38 Million as Shares Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,181 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 19,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 3.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 3.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The hedge fund held 2.54 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, down from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 274,544 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Financial invested in 108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Ag invested in 0.04% or 2,754 shares. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Tru Co holds 7,257 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 23,490 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,856 shares. Westwood Holding Gru owns 178,970 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strs Ohio invested in 0.72% or 444,566 shares. Bainco Intll Invsts stated it has 10,532 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 21,497 were reported by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust. Barnett & owns 231 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 274,917 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Montage Res Corp by 543,441 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 103,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).